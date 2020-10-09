Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ has been in the news for quite some time. The release of the film has been awaited for a long time. Now along with the release date, the official trailer of the film has also been released. This trailer has become viral on social media as soon as it is released. Akshay Kumar has also shared this trailer on social media.

‘Lakshmi Bomb’ is a horror comedy film. The trailer begins with the glamorous and stylish style of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The story of the film is such that Kiara Advani brings Akshay Kumar to his house to convince his family for marriage. Akshay Kumar, who does not believe in ghosts, claims that if ghosts ever show, we will wear bangles. Then the film will have the entry of the real soul i.e. Lakshmi which enters Akshay Kumar’s body. Lakshmi has come to take her revenge. After all, why does Lakshmi want to take revenge from whom? We will know this only after watching the film. Watch Trailer:

For the first time, Akshay Kumar is seen in a different character. Everyone knows how perfect Akshay’s comic timing is but for the first time, his look as Lakshmi is being seen. Good comedy scenes will be seen in the film, it is only seen by watching the trailer. Looking at the trailer, it seems that Kiara Advani does not have much to do in the film but she looks very beautiful.

Raghav Lawrence has directed the film. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, the film will feature actors like Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mir Sarwar, Babu Antony and Tusshar Kapoor. The film has been produced by Tusshar Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Fox Star and Akshay Kumar’s production house Cape of Good Films. The film will be released on 9 November 2020 on Disney Plus Hotstar.