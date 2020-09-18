There is a dispute about the connection of drugs in Bollywood. Many stars are demanding to investigate this, while many Bollywood stars are plotting to discredit Bollywood. At the same time, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan demanded action in Parliament over the use of drugs in Bollywood, after which the politics on this issue became hot.

SP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan strongly objected to Ravi Kishan’s statement. Jaya Bachchan targeted Kangana Ranaut from the House itself. He defended Bollywood and said that some people make holes in the same plate they eat. BJP already stands in support of Kangana Ranaut. After the statement of Ravi Kishan, BJP has started making the issue of drugs the issue of the country.

Now, Laxman Singh, brother of former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh, has also openly advised Boleyn in the drugs case to the Congress. He tweeted and wrote – Congress party should speak out against the drug mafia. This issue was also included in our manifesto after much deliberation.

The Congress is not speaking openly on the drugs issue, many party leaders are not feeling right. Some leaders want Congress to speak openly on the drugs issue in Bollywood. Young Congress leaders feel that the party’s silence on this issue will discredit the Congress.