Highlights: India became very strict on the antics of China

India’s top official warns China

Instructed China not to cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’

Rajat Pandit, New Delhi

Tensions continue with China over LAC. India’s position has become very strict on China’s antics. The Indian Army has given strict instructions to its field commanders not to allow Chinese troops to violate LAC under any circumstances. On the other hand, a top official of the Central Government on Wednesday gave strict warning to China that if China now crosses the ‘Laxman Rekha’ in Eastern Ladakh, it will be given a proper answer.

India increases the number of troops in tense area

The official has informed that India has increased the number of jawans on the forward position to respond to China’s deployment and its threat in the region. Such warnings have been given by India after 45 years of firing on LAC and incessant action by China. On Monday, the Chinese troops had opened air firing in violation of LAC near Chukul’s Mukherpari top. On Tuesday, the next day of the incident, pictures of PLA soldiers with dangerous weapons were also revealed.



Strict message given before the meeting of foreign ministers

Such a stern warning from India before the meeting of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow is important. Let me tell you that at the southern end of Pangong So Lake in Eastern Ladakh, China is constantly trying to provoke Indian troops. PLA soldiers and tanks are constantly seen in this area. Ever since the Indian army captured several strategically important peaks near Pangong Soe Lake, China has been stunned and continues to act provocatively in frustration.

Strict instructions to army – ‘Chinese soldiers should not cross the border, protect the country with discipline’

‘China will have to pay big price in case of war’

This top official of the Government of India said that the entire dispute is not just a matter of reaction. He further said, ‘This dispute is being raised from the top level of China’s political-military fraternity. It is not just the role of local military commanders. The whole matter can turn to either side, but if China wants war, it will have to pay a heavy price for it.

Seeing the attitude of India, China is giving trust to the people on the backfoot – how to get scared, we can fight the war!

India gave an open exemption to military commanders

This officer feared that in view of India’s strategic advance at the southern end of Pangong So, PLA soldiers might try to capture significant peaks elsewhere. India has given military commanders a free hand to take action when such a situation arises. This officer said about the preparedness of the army in the area, ‘Our soldiers deployed on the peaks are armed and with full preparation. We have brought a tank to the Rechin La Pass.

India-China standoff: China cannot spoil us, the country’s army is ready to give every answer – Former Army Chief VP Malik

‘PLA na Langhe Laxman Rekha’

A strong message has been sent to the PLA not to try to enter the Indian defensive circle. The official said about the Indian political enclosure, ‘This is a Lakshman Rekha, our preparation is nowhere short. Indian defense establishments estimate that China has deployed 50,000 troops in the eastern Ladakh region. At the same time, Dragon has deployed 150 fighter jets, bomber aircraft etc. on its airbases of Xinjiang and Tibet.