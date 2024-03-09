Ivan Mishenko is a judge of the Ukrainian Supreme Court who has put his robe in the closet and taken up his rifle. His story is intertwined with those of his colleagues, Ukrainians but also Russians, catapulted into a war scenario that still has no epilogue. Collecting this and other testimonies, dramatic human stories but also of civil commitment, is Gennaro Grimolizzi, a young pacifist lawyer from Potenza who has succeeded in the arduous task of giving voice to the oppressed lawyers of Ukraine and Russia, two countries at war but rich in professionals who at the price of very high personal risks are fighting for human rights and to stop a bloody conflict that has entered its third year. Stories that disturb, that move, that make us reflect, contained in his investigative book, published by Guerini and associates. “Lawyers at war”.