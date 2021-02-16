Family lawyers warn of a rebound in lawsuits to try to lower children’s pensions Fotolia ALICIA NEGRE Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 03:01



When making ends meet becomes a gymkhana, ending an unhappy marriage can become a luxury. The legal profession warns that the crisis derived from Covid-19 is already making itself felt in the Family courts and that economic hardships are holding back divorces. The Spanish Association of Family Lawyers (A