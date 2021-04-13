After the request of Judge Alberto Lugones to the president of the Council of the Magistracy Diego Molea to request that the Supreme Court of Justice declare a new judicial fair Due to the growth of Covid-19 cases, the different bar associations and magistrates’ associations came out to question the possible measure because they understand that remote operation has been giving results and that slowing down the activity again would represent “bankruptcy” for dozens of law firms.

“We do not agree with the request, we consider that the activity cannot be stopped. We can agree to maintain the remote system, but not at an extraordinary fair,” he says. Jorge Rizzo, former president of the Public Bar Association of the Federal Capital and one of the main references of the body, before the consultation of Clarion.

For Rizzo, “go back to what happened last year, before the electronic file is validated, it’s crazy“He accepts, however, that” the staffing that goes to court is lowered, “but considers that a measure of Justice in that line It would “destroy” small law firms, “of one or a few people”, since “they would not have any income”, and would lead to a situation of “bankruptcy” for many others, medium or larger.

From the Buenos Aires Public Bar Association, according to Rizzo, “we accompany the need for immediate vaccination of all those who are involved in the judicial system. “And he highlights that, in fact,” we offered four buildings of the College to be vaccinated, but no one answered us. “

Another point that Rizzo highlights is the need to regain the support of the State through the ATPs. “We would have had to lay off personnel if it had not been for the ATPs,” he maintains, and values ​​the state support tool that emerged from the Ministry of Productive Development. Without that resource currently, “we are drawing it, luckily we were able to raise the cost of tuition,” he sums up.

“We disagree, it is possible to continue working in the same way, remotely. All the professionals have suffered enough last year, taking the causes with great difficulty.” assures Maximum Fonrouge, President of the Bar Association of the City of Buenos Aires, the other that brings together many professionals in the Buenos Aires area.

Another historical reference within the Bar Association is Guillermo Lipera, partner of the Bulló study. For Lipera, Lugones’ request “is completely out of touch with reality, because at present 90% of the courts are working remotely “.

The lawyer tells this medium that if it is decided “a new fair kills us” and he relates that “you cannot live without billing” and that “there are lawyers who work alone, they have no structure and live from day to day.” In addition, he emphasizes, “enormous damage is generated to the defendants, you have to think about the one who claims, in compensation payments for example, or in compliance with contracts.”

Lipera says that she went to court several times in times of a pandemic and that “there is no one. Usually they are all working at home.” It also highlights that through the remote system it is working “very well” because it was possible to put together a connectivity system, and that in addition to the lawyers, there are many judges who want to maintain that scheme.

Finally, he hopes that “the Court will not accept” an eventual request from the Magistracy, while stating that “those who do not want to work, do so without pay.” And close with what “Justice is not kidding”.

Representative of the judges, vice president of the Council to the Magistracy and close to Kirchnerism within the body, Lugones asked the head of that body on Monday to demand that the Supreme Court declare the judicial fair “for health reasons”, given the advance of the coronavirus pandemic. And that the highest court also requires the “national authorities” vaccinations for personnel considered essential within the Judicial Power.

The judge’s request was questioned by the National Magistrates Association itself, from where they sent a letter to the head of the Supreme Court, Carlos Rosenkrantz, expressing “the inconvenience, in the event that it is being evaluated in this way, of arranging the judicial fair when the Judicial Power of the Nation worked remotely, and to a lesser extent, in person since the beginning of the quarantine decreed more than a year ago. “

In the body that heads Marcelo Gallo Tagle They added that “it seems prudent to eventually reduce attendance to the measures strictly necessary so as not to interrupt activities.” They also argue that “it is advisable to return to the mechanics established by the Supreme Court” regarding the remote work system, they demand an endowment of equipment to carry out the same, and request that Justice personnel begin to be vaccinated for considering it essential.

Fonrouge, from the Bar Association, considers this request of the Magistrates before the Court to be central and believes that in this context the highest court will probably access it, maintaining the remote work system, guaranteeing options for its better functioning, and avoiding stopping the activity judicial.

Look also