Pluralist Change, a group of lawyers grouped within the Public Bar Association of the Federal Capital, issued a statement rejecting decisions taken by the Executive in relation to Justice, mainly those related to the judicial reform supported by Alberto Fernández. And above all to the government’s search for modify the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and appoint the attorney by simple majority instead of two thirds of the Senate.

The signatories include former federal chambermaid Ricardo Gil Lavedra, from Cambio Pluralista, Raúl Aguirre Saravia, president of Sera Justicia, María Eugenia Talerico, vice of the same space, Diego Dedeu, attorney for Cambio Pluralista, Juan Curuchet, president of Abogados Esenciales, Virginia Badino, representative of Cambio Pluralista, Agustín Pesce, of Abogados de Pie, Paula Bertol, of Cambio Pluralista, Jimena de la Torre, of Bases Republicanas, Juan Pablo Zannetta, counselor of the Magistrature of the City, Alberto Biglieri, counselor of the Magistracy of the City, Lucas Incicco, general coordinator of Lawyers in Action and José Cónsole, of Presence and Action.

In a text signed by more than a dozen lawyers of the group, it is recalled that “the President of the Republic pledged before the Legislative Power and before society to promote a series of reforms that will prevent the manipulation of justice and its politicization. “

It is also noted that “after these announcements the Executive Power sent to Congress a bill to reorganize the federal criminal justice of the Capital and the Provinces, which after being approved by the Senate is currently under discussion in the Chamber of Deputies “. Along these lines, they maintain that “according to the opinion of almost all of the experts consulted, the approval of said project is inadvisable, as it reproduces the vices currently in force in the federal criminal justice system. “

In addition, they add, “the Senate of the Nation approved, without further debate, a series of modifications to the organic law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office that affect its independence and autonomy.” They maintain, in this sense, that “in effect, the iIn an attempt to reduce the majorities necessary for the appointment of the Attorney General, they reduce this official’s legitimacy necessary to carry out the criminal policy of the state. ”

They consider that “in a hierarchical and vertical organization, which is in charge of nothing less than the exercise of public criminal action, it is essential that the head of that organization has the trust and support of a significant number of political actors “.

In addition, as a postulate they promote: “The lawyers, in our capacity as auxiliaries of justice and defenders of the rights that are settled in it, we want independent, efficient and accessible justice for all citizens. A credible justice that applies the law impartially without distinctions of any kind, and that does not respond to political, economic or other interests in the decisions it adopts. “

Finally, in a critical evening towards the organism of which they are part, they assure: “Before the suggestive silence of the Public Bar Association of the Federal Capital, the groups of lawyers here signatories declare our concern at the lack of basic political coincidences regarding judicial reforms, or in relation to the appointment of officials of high institutional responsibility such as the Attorney General of the Nation or the Ombudsman “.

And they conclude that “Only political agreements will remove the suspicion of clumsy attempts to manipulate justice, and will contribute to strengthening public confidence in its judicial system.”