Ridouan Taghi’s lawyers have once again challenged the Amsterdam court. Last Friday during a hearing of the Marengo liquidation process, they already indicated that they had no confidence in the current judges. They then submitted an additional request for recusal because the judges no longer gave the defense the opportunity to say anything about Taghi’s detention.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
09:32
