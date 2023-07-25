The lawyers of alleged top criminal Ridouan Taghi have announced that they will no longer participate in the Marengo criminal case until they have read the extensive file. That includes at least 50,000 pages, plus many additions.

Taghi’s new lawyers had asked the court for a nine-month extension to read up, but the court rejected that request earlier this month. Taghi (45) then announced that he would no longer participate in this charade and mock trial. According to him, the court is “biased” and “apparently the verdict is already ready”.

The lawyers have also expressed their “surprise” to the court that no extension has been given. They say that “participation without adequate file knowledge” is against professional ethics and obligations. “After all, the client is entitled to adequate and effective legal assistance. In view of the decision of the court, we will therefore respect the position of the client, which means that he does not want to participate in the process without knowledge of the file. We will therefore take the time necessary to study the file.” See also Live: Bolsonaro speaks at a meeting with evangelicals in São Paulo

A new preparatory hearing is scheduled for October 6 in the trial. It is still unclear whether the decision of Taghi’s defense has consequences for this hearing.

Even before the lawyers’ request for adjournment, the court had already announced that it would not be able to meet the planned ruling date of October 20. They expect to be able to make a decision ‘a few months’ later ‘barring exceptional new circumstances’.

Taghi’s defense was taken over last month by Arthur van der Biezen, Sjoerd van Berge Henegouwen and Michael Ruperti after his lawyer Inez Weski was arrested and forced to put down the defense. Weski is suspected of participating in a criminal organization engaged in international drug trafficking and money laundering and violating secrets. She is said to have shared information from Taghi from the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught with his contacts in the outside world and was held in custody for some time. See also The sixth in the world wants to advance in Brazil - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

The extensive Marengo liquidation process involves several murders and attempted murders. The criminal case has been going on for more than five years and is now in its final phase. The sentences have been pronounced – a life sentence has been demanded against main suspect Taghi and five co-defendants – and the lawyers have responded to this.