Meghan Markle says she did not lie in the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, when she told the presenter that she is an only child. Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, sued the former actress for defamation after the interview.

Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, was also present at the interview with Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers say Samantha has “ignored” the context of the conversation and want the case dropped.

Meghan’s response […], that she grew up as an only child, was clearly not intended as an objective fact that she has no siblings or half-siblings. It was instead an example of a subjective expression of how someone felt about their childhood,” the lawyers said.

Meghan's half-sister, who is seventeen years older and grew up in a different house, is demanding $ 75,000 (more than 73,000 euros) from the Duchess. She would have been portrayed as an 'opportunist'. Samantha also states that the biography Finding Freedom has caused her "humiliation, shame and hatred on a global scale." That book was not written by Meghan herself, but by royalty journalists Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie.

Meghan’s lawyer previously called the charge “absurd” to TMZ. “We’re giving this as little attention as possible, that’s all it deserves.”

