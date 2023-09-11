Lewis Hamilton has already been ‘robbed’ once, so he is probably not eager to lose another title to Massa.

Who would have thought that? We still have a title battle in Formula 1 this year. This time not between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but between Felipe Massa and Lewis Hamilton. Do we still have some excitement and sensation this season?

In case you missed it completely: Felipe Massa wants to sue the FIA ​​because he missed out on the world title due to ‘crashgate’. Crashed during the Singapore GP in 2008 Piquet Jr. deliberately, to let Alonso win. This only came to light after the season, but Bernie Ecclestone recently admitted that he and Mosley already knew about it.

This outpouring of Bernie is reason for Felipe Massa to go to court. If crashgate had been corrected in time, he would have become world champion instead of Hamilton. That is why the affected Brazilian now wants to see money. Or financial compensation, to put it a bit more politely.

Hamilton was not to blame, but this turn of events did make him world champion. Lewis will therefore not be very happy that this issue is back on the table. Of course it is not fun for a driver if your title is discredited…

It is all the more remarkable that Massa’s lawyers are now hoping for support from Lewis Hamilton. Lawyer Bernando Viana (like Massa, a Brazilian) says the following to Reuters:

“He [Hamilton] is an important ambassador for the sport and has always defended sporting integrity. He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and very loved by Brazilians, so I hope he will support us.”

Lewis Hamilton is therefore practically a Brazilian, and the lawyer plays cleverly on this. Lewis will therefore have to speak out very diplomatically on this issue if he wants to maintain his popularity in Brazil. If he is not careful, his honorary citizenship will soon be revoked.

Lewis Hamilton was already asked to respond to the lawsuit in the run-up to the Dutch Grand Prix, but then kept quiet. He said he wasn’t focused “on something that happened 15 years ago.” Of course, he is insinuating something: that Massa should not worry about the past.

