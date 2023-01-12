Lawyers in the USA: the story with secret documents will not have consequences for Biden

American lawyers believe that the story of the discovery of secret documents in the former office of US President Joe Biden will not have any consequences for him. They expressed their opinion in response to the relevant question. RIA News.

Thus, Francis Buckley, a professor at the Faculty of Law at George Mason University, believes that the press will support Biden, and the Justice Department will remain silent. The consequences, he is sure, if they are, then insignificant. According to him, the inconsistency of the situation may complicate the prosecution of former US President Donald Trump on charges of mishandling classified documents. Francis Boyle, a professor at the University of Illinois School of Law, shares his opinion.

Southwestern University professor Rachel Van Landigam noted that the consequences will depend on the details in each case. In particular, it is necessary to understand whether it is negligence or a “presumably criminal act”, as in the case of Trump, who prevented the return of classified materials. In her opinion, the Ministry of Justice should start an investigation taking into account these nuances.

The discovery of secret papers became known on January 10. In early November, Biden confidants were reported to have uncovered about ten materials from the Biden vice presidency period. Later, Biden aides discovered a second batch of classified documents.

In August, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The US National Archives and Records Administration said more than 100 papers received contain classified information. In October, it became known about the seizure of secret documents from the Trump estate that contained “sensitive intelligence” about Iran and China.