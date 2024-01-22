













Lawyers in sight? Palworld receives its first Pokémon mod









Now, Palworld is an open world title where there are creatures called “Pals” that many think that they are very similar to “Pokémon” and that it is a blatant plagiarism, however, let's say that it is a title with different mechanics and almost different objectives.

Likewise, at its base, the Pocket Pair title only shares that the Pals have a certain “adorable” uniqueness with the Pokémon characters, but, being a title for PC, it is possible that someone could get their hands on it and modify the appearance in general of the project.

That's when things, while they may not be complicated, will be misinterpreted and activate communities for the final outcome of the project.

Mod changes Palworld creatures in Pokémon

As we previously reported, Palworld already has 5 million sales in the not insignificant amount of 3 days (at the time of writing this note). That means it's likely someone is working on a mod.

Finally, in record time, someone made a mod where we can see Ash (from the anime) and the Pokémon taking the place of the Pals. Yes, that's right, we now have a possible lawsuit looming for what just happened.

Maybe and we exaggerate, however, this mod technically transfers the Pokémon to the new Pocket Pair video game and someone will surely seek to block it because technically it is misusing a brand's characters.

We'll see how this turns out, in the meantime there's a good chance the community will start criticizing the works.

Do you think this issue is going to get out of control? Don't forget to follow the conversation through our Discord.

