To avoid conflict situations when renting an apartment, it is worth preparing it for the arrival of tenants, having previously removed all exclusive elements. In addition, the conditions should be fixed in a formal contract. The realtor, founder of the real estate agency Evgeny Yashenkov and Partners, Evgeny Yashenkov, listed the rules of lease in an interview with the Prime agency.

So, in the eyes of landlords, the disadvantages may be the presence of animals, children and an unpleasant smell from the kitchen. At the same time, the main risks when renting an apartment are the possibility of damage to property or delay in payments.

There are no official prohibitions on renting an apartment to anyone. However, all the rules should be fixed in the lease agreement, said Nadezhda Ermolaeva, a lawyer and expert of the “Left to Right” project. According to her, it is necessary to fix in the document what specific property is transferred as a lease object. In this case, the landlord can be either the owner of the apartment, or “a person authorized by the owner in the prescribed manner.”

The expert also added that it is possible to terminate the contract through the court if the tenants use the premises for other purposes or do not pay rent on time. The terms of termination of the contract must also be spelled out in it, the lawyer advises.