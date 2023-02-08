Brigham Young, advocate of John Kelvin, reveals that the singer has engaged in misconduct that goes against his principles.

This Tuesday, February 7, john kelvin He was arrested again for failing to comply with the restriction rule of staying away from his ex-partner Dalia Durán and their children. The singer is at the Santa Luzmila police station located in Comas. This fact has given rise to talk in the Peruvian press and one of the artist’s lawyers, who was linked live with the program “Magaly TV, the firm”, He made an important revelation about his client: he would have behaved inappropriately with one of his assistants, so they would be considering continuing to defend him after the new attack on the model.

Brigham Young, the attorney for John Kelvin, He confessed that he had to talk to the singer about misconduct that he has had on more than one occasion with one of his assistants. “I have to clarify certain actions that I have seen and that I have documented and that I have to clarify with him (John Kelvin) and be able to define whether both Dr. Ricardo and myself are going to continue supporting him,” he revealed.