Request sent to Moraes, from the STF, seeks access to the testimony of the other investigated heard by the PF in the jewelry case

Defending the Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro asked the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes access to the full testimonies given to the PF (Federal Police) by the others investigated in the investigation of the alleged illegal entry and sale of jewelry received from Saudi Arabia. The information was confirmed to Power360.

On Thursday (31.Aug), Michelle and Bolsonaro were silent during their testimony to the corporation. Lawyers Paulo Cunha Amador and Daniel Tesser stated that the couple will only provide clarifications when the jewelry case is submitted to the 1st Instance. In a note, the former first lady said she was willing to speak, but not in “inappropriate location”.

The PF also heard simultaneously –to avoid combining versions– with the following investigated:

Frederick Wassef – lawyer for the Bolsonaro family, in São Paulo;

– lawyer for the Bolsonaro family, in São Paulo; Fabio Wajngarten – Bolsonaro’s lawyer and adviser;

– Bolsonaro’s lawyer and adviser; Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid – Bolsonaro’s former assistant;

– Bolsonaro’s former assistant; General Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid – father of Mauro Cid;

– father of Mauro Cid; Marcelo Camara – former adviser to Bolsonaro;

– former adviser to Bolsonaro; Osmar Crivellati – Bolsonaro’s former adviser.

In addition to Michelle and Bolsonaro, Fabio Wajngarten and Marcelo Câmara were also silent during their testimony. The lawyer for the 2, Eduardo Kuntz, stated that they will only provide clarifications to the competent authority.

OPERATION LUCAS 12:2

The PF (Federal Police) unleashed on August 11th Operation Luke 12:2. The following were targets of searches authorized by the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes:

Mauro Cid – Bolsonaro’s former assistant;

Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid – reserve general and father of Cid;

Osmar Crivelatti – Cid’s right hand man;

Frederick Wassef – Bolsonaro family lawyer.

The agents are investigating whether there was an attempt to sell gifts given to Bolsonaro by foreign delegations. According to the PF, watches, jewelry and sculptures were traded in the United States -look here the pictures of the items and read in this link the full report of the PF. The alleged scheme would be commanded by Cid and Crivelatti.

In a note, Bolsonaro’s defense denied that he has embezzled or appropriated public property. He states that the bank transactions of the former chief executive are available to the courts. In the statement, he stated that he “fear absolutely nothing”, since it would not have committed any irregularity. Here’s the full (PDF – 110 kB).

The name of the operation alludes to a verse from the Bible: “There is nothing hidden that will not be discovered, or hidden that will not be known”.