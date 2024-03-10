Electoral Court condemned “Jovem Pan” and presenter Pietra Bertolazzi for statements against Lula’s wife in 2022

The broadcaster Young pan and presenter Pietra Bertolazzi were sentenced by the TSE to pay a fine of R$30,000 for statements made by Bertolazzi against Janja Lula da Silva, the president's wife Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), during the 2022 elections. The decision was handed down by the Superior Electoral Court on Thursday (7th March 2024). Experts consulted by Power360 differ on the jurisdiction of the Electoral Court to judge the case.

For the lawyer and columnist of Power360 André Marsiglia, TSE “exceeded his competence” when judging a case in which it was not a political candidate. Guilherme Gonçalves, lawyer and professor of electoral law at UEL (State University of Londrina) and member of the Abradep (Brazilian Academy of Electoral and Political Law), Bertolazzi's statement about Janja was intended to “to harm” Lula's electoral performance.

what happened – d during a program of Young pan in September 2022, Bertolazzi said Janja would have the support of “potheads” It is “people lost in life” . She also praised then-first lady Michelle Bolsonaro: “While you have Janja hugging Pabllo Vittar and smoking marijuana, doing who knows what, you have an impeccable woman representing the right, values, kindness, beauty […] Michelle” .

André Marsiglia declared that Bertolazzi was exposing “your opinion and particular view of the world” and what is “the TSE’s difficulty in differentiating opinion from information is tiring”. He also said that his opinion “It is not intended to inform” and therefore, “cannot be uninformative”.

“Furthermore, no article in the electoral law protects a candidate’s wife. If there was any offense, the common justice system should deal with the case. A candidate's wife is not a candidate. We cannot disrupt the electoral process. If a candidate's family can appeal to the Electoral Court, the TSE's power will be unrestricted and unlimited. This is unconstitutional”he said.

Guilherme Gonçalves stated that the TSE is responsible for judging “all types of actions and representations” referring to the elections in which voters elect the next president of the Republic. Said that “It was clearly an election campaign matter” and consequently, “there is no competence problem”.

“The presenter didn’t talk about Janja because she was Janja. But as the wife of the then presidential candidate, Lula. So much so that she was compared, at the time, to First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. It is also necessary to make it clear that the stipulated fine is not compensation to Janja, but will go to the Electoral Fund”he declared.

UNINFORMATIVE CONTENT

Gonçalves said that Bertolazzi's speech was given on a station that has a public service concession and that, therefore, “has an informative role”. He cited article 323 of the Electoral Code (Law No. 4,737 of 1965). Here is what the excerpt says:

Art. 323 – “Disclose, in electoral propaganda or during the electoral campaign, facts that you know are untrue in relation to parties or candidates and capable of exerting influence on the electorate” .

“It doesn’t matter that the statement was not directed at Lula. But it is a fact that affects, as she is a First Lady, in addition to being known to be false. Fake news was spread that Janja was a stoner, in addition to being offensive to the gender issue. In this context, it seems to me that the decision is correct.”

Marsiglia cited Article 9 – A of TSE Resolution 23,671 of 2021, which is also aimed at informative content. Here is what the excerpt says:

Art. 9 – A – “The disclosure or sharing of facts known to be untrue or seriously out of context that affect the integrity of the electoral process, including the processes of voting, counting and totaling of votes, is prohibited, and the electoral court, at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office, must determine the cessation of the illicit act. , without prejudice to the investigation of criminal liability, abuse of power and misuse of the media” .

The constitutional lawyer stated that, in this context, “opinion is not within this umbrella”as it does not need “context”. He said that “there is no seriously unbalanced or untrue opinion” and that the presenter “you have the right to express yourself”.

Marsiglia also cited the case of journalist Rodrigo Constantino, from Panamerican Radiofrom the Young pan. The professional is on trial for allegedly disseminating false information in the 2022 elections. “In this case from last week, involving Rodrigo Constantino, minister Raul Araújo’s unsuccessful vote was exactly in this sense, understanding that the opinion cannot be analyzed by the Electoral Court as disinformation”he stated.

Marsiglia declared that he was “recurrent” to see “irregularities” in the decisions of the Superior Courts. He stated that it was a “great institutional danger” com “heterodox decisions lacking precedents or jurisprudential support”.

The lawyer said that the TSE's decision could be reviewed through an appeal by the broadcaster's defense and Pietra Bertolazzi, but that the chance is “almost zero”. He cited as reason: “This analysis would be reviewed by the same ministers who judged the action”.