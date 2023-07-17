Group denies that the minister’s talk about Bolsonarism having been “defeated” has hurt the limits of freedom of expression

A group of lawyers released this Sunday (15.Jul.2023) a note in defense of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso, the target of criticism after saying, at a UNE (National Union of Students) event on Wednesday ( 12.jul), having faced and “defeated Bolsonarism”.

For the lawyers, Barroso did not violate the limits of freedom of expression and, therefore, could not incur a crime of responsibility and be the target of impeachment. The manifestation was signed by 30 professionals in the field of law.

“The Minister’s speech did not constitute a crime of responsibility, which is why criticism of him cannot intend a parliamentary coup of impeachment that is manifestly illegal and unconstitutional, since there was no violation of the limits to freedom of expression by the Minister, even considering his status as a judge. constitutional”, they said in a note.

Barroso was the target of a protest when he made the statement. He was booed by students who protested his position in the nursing floor trial.

Watch excerpt of speech (44s):

On Thursday (July 13), congressmen allied with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the minister’s speech and defended his removal. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), however, indicated that an impeachment request would not advance in the House.

The senator declared, in an interview with journalists, that the declaration was “inadequate” It is “unhappy“, What a an impeachment It is “always a break” It is “something very negative”. He also demanded a retraction from Barroso.

The minister had already stated that his speech was related “to the popular vote and not to the performance of any institution”. After Pacheco’s demonstration, the magistrate stated that he never wanted to “offend the former president’s 58 million voters or criticize a conservative and democratic worldview, which is legitimate”.

In the note released by the lawyers, the group said to act “against authoritarianism” and questions those responsible for the death of the councilwoman Marielle Francomurdered alongside her driver Anderson Gomes, in March 2018.

Here is the full text of the note released on 15.Jul.2023:

“Note of Solidarity

“We, jurists and legal professionals from all over the country, came to express our solidarity and defend the constitutional right to free expression of thought, whose date was celebrated yesterday, July 14, of the citizen Luís Roberto Barroso, currently Minister of Federal Court of Justice. The Minister’s speech did not constitute a crime of responsibility, which is why criticism of him cannot intend a parliamentary coup of impeachment that is manifestly illegal and unconstitutional, since there was no violation of the limits to freedom of expression by the Minister, even considering his status as a judge constitutional. We ratify our combat posture in several areas against authoritarianism and we take advantage of the past opportunity, another day 14 to question Brazil “Who ordered Marielle killed?”

“Brazil, July 15, 2023

