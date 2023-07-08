Lawyer’s Day is celebrated on July 12. in our country, which gives us an excellent opportunity to take a look at its origin, meaning and function.

The word “lawyer“comes from the Latin word”advocate“, what does it mean “called”, because among the romans it was named like that who knew the laws for relief and help.

The good lawyer must have a strong “ethical training” so solid and firm that it is incorruptible, even when the specific situation is exorbitantly tempting and attractive.

The exercise of the advocacy must conform to the norms of morality and rightbeing the only way to privilege an ethical action.

Also the lawyer must have a “social sense of helping others”. Being willing to give your time and knowledge at the service of a just good, even when you do not receive any financial compensation for it.

In its beginnings the right it was not an independent science but part of philosophy. The first signs of him can be found in the Ancient Greecein the speakers of Athens. The figure of the lawyer did not exist as such, those who intervened “advocating” for someone in a trial “mainly of a criminal nature” went as a “friend” of the defendant, a practice that began to spread rapidly.

It was not until Ancient Rome when the figure of the lawyer emerged as that of an expert who carried out his work clearly and legally. However, it took some time for the advocacy as profession.

Both in the ancient Greece as in the early years of Roman empire the lawyers did not charge fees for their servicesgetting as only reward for their work: honors and distinctions. In the year 204 BC, the Emperor Tiberius abolished the law that prohibited lawyers from charging fees, allowing them to do so from then on, however, the maximum fee was ten thousand sesterces, which at that time was very high. bit.

Rome rapidly developed a class of legally trained professionals who were drawn not only by parties to a judgmentbut also their own judgeswhich eventually created the legal framework of what we know today as the “roman law”. It was then that, for the first time, in Western culture there was a group of people who applied the laws in a practical and professional way.

To him IV century After Christ, the figure of the lawyer as we know it now existed in Romewere professionals trained in law and rhetoric, requiring specialized and formal studies for the exercise of their profession, in addition to the fact that the maximum quota of fees was extended to about 100 Byzantine solids, a much higher figure than the previous one, and that it allowed the lawyer to earn enough money to survive.

With the drop of the Roman empire there was a degradation and loss of professions, among them the advocacyconserving only a few manuscripts in different monasteries.

In the Middle Agesbetween the years 1000 to 1200 After Christ, there arose individuals who studied “canon law”, with the intention of serving in the Catholic Church, who eventually expanded their professional practice to solving mundane issues. It was then that the “civil law”.

Today the advocacy Not much has changed with respect to the history of lawyers and the foundations established over time.

Most of the lawyers of Latin America and especially of Mexicoare inheritors of the tradition of Roman Lawmany of whose institutions continue in force to this day.

He lawyer Its fundamental objective is to defend the interests of its clients in judicial and judicial processes or procedures, which it does substantially, through the “construction of winning arguments”, which must always contribute to a better and more complete administration of justice. .

He lawyer In addition, prior to starting to write and argue, you must have the ability to know how to find the best solution to the legal problem that arises, which can only be achieved with the study and exhaustive search for legal guidelines, both in laws and international agreements. , comparative foreign law, as well as doctrines and jurisprudence, without forgetting experience, which is only acquired with years of practice.

A complete lawyer, in addition to mastering the art of communication and legal analysis, must be a person with perfectly structured thinking.that allows him to be able to synthesize and simplify complex problems, because only in this way can he find logical and sufficiently convincing solutions to persuade the judge that he has reason, law and justice on his side.

This fundamental ability to find, write, communicate and thus convince the judge that our position is correct in relation to that of our counterpart in a trial is, perhaps, one of the most relevant and important that a lawyer should have and to dominate.

To all my fellow lawyers and lawyers I wish you a very happy day and, that we celebrate it by working for the construction of a better Mexico, ensuring the preservation of the rule of law and democracy.

As always, a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!

In case you didn’t read it: