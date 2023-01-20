Nabil B.’s lawyers believe that the key witness in the Marengo case is entitled to a shorter sentence than demanded, because the Public Prosecution Service and the government have seriously damaged the interests of the key witness and his family.

For that reason they ask the court not to impose the demanded prison sentence of 8 years on Nabil, but a sentence of six years and nine months. If the court accepts this request, Nabil B. will be released in October of 2023 because he has been in pre-trial detention since early 2017. The verdict is scheduled for October 2023.

The lawyers, Onno de Jong and Peter Schouten, argue, among other things, that the government has failed to protect the family of Nabil B. and his defense team. After it became known that Nabil had made a deal with the Public Prosecution Service, his brother Reduan (2018), his lawyer Derk Wiersum (2019) and his confidant Peter R. de Vries (2021) were murdered. Schouten: “Their interests have been carelessly treated.”

Betrayal

In addition, the lawyers state that the OM has “betrayed” Peter R. de Vries by leaking the name of his son Royce, who anonymously assisted the family of Nabil B.. According to the lawyers, the OM has also prevented Nabil B.’s partner from choosing a lawyer in proceedings against the state about the protection of her and their children.

According to De Jong and Schouten, in the spring of 2021, a member of the Public Prosecution Service leaked the name of the anonymous lawyer who assisted the family of Nabil B. to Telegraphreporter John van den Heuvel. At the time, that was Royce de Vries, Peter’s son.

Also read the message about the settlement that De Telegraaf met with lawyer Royce de Vries



Peter de Vries was furious about the leak of his son’s name, who then needed personal security and was forced to put down the defense of Nabil B.’s family. “You did not exaggerate when you said last week that the Public Prosecution Service would leak everything,” said De Vries in an app to a contact at the police. “The low point is that you leak my son’s name to Van den Heuvel and he unquestioningly reveals that in an interview on the Telegraaf site … criminal.”

In response to a letter from Nabil B.’s lawyers to Gerrit van der Burg, the highest boss of the Public Prosecution Service, Van der Burg stated that it is not certain that Van den Heuvel’s source is an employee of the Public Prosecution Service. “The journalist claims to base this on ‘corridors around justice’, which is of course broader than the Public Prosecution Service. Van der Burg did not respond to other questions.

No lawyer

According to Nabil B.’s lawyers, his partner has been opposed by the Public Prosecution Service in a civil suit against the state about the security of her and their children, which has not been properly arranged for years. She wanted Nabil’s lawyers to assist her in this. That was not allowed by the OM. And the court deemed that refusal acceptable: “in the event of security risks, it must be possible for the state to curtail that freedom.” After that, the Public Prosecution Service did not offer an alternative. When De Jong and Schouten wanted to appeal against this decision, the Public Prosecution Service “refused to transport Nabil B.’s partner to the hearing or to facilitate a video connection because of the security risks.”

Read also: How the judiciary underestimated the danger to the family of crown witness Nabil B



According to Schouten and de Jong, it is typical of the way in which the Public Prosecution Service and the state have dealt with the interests of Nabil B., his family and his family. This is currently the subject of an investigation by the Dutch Safety Board (OVV). “Hopefully the OVV will answer the question why the OM has left Nabil and his family to their fate.”

The lawyers want to add the final report of the OVV to the file, because it is considered important for the considerations of the court. The final version is expected sometime between February and early April this year. During that period, the Public Prosecution Service and the lawyers will still respond to each other’s pleas and the suspects will be given the opportunity to pronounce the last word. The court is expected to rule in October this year.