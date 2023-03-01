The people responsible for securing those involved in the Marengo process must leave the Public Prosecution Service (OM). Otherwise, deaths may occur again. The Public Prosecution Service failed, as a result of which the brother of crown witness Nabil B., lawyer Derk Wiersum and Peter R. de Vries were murdered. That is what lawyers Onno de Jong and Peter Schouten say, who assist the crown witness.

