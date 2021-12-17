On December 16, the lawyers of the Russian citizen Vladislav Klyushin, arrested in Switzerland at the request of the United States, sent a complaint to the ECHR. Lawyers are asking the court to suspend his extradition to the United States. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Bern, Vladimir Khokhlov.

So, Klyushin’s lawyers asked the ECHR to take interim measures, including to suspend his extradition to the United States “pending a decision on the validity of the actions of Swiss justice,” Khokhlov said. He added that the Russian embassy in this regard, on December 17, sent a note to the Swiss Federal Office of Justice, “in which it was drawn attention to the fact that, pending an appropriate decision of the ECHR, all actions to enforce the sentence and carry out extradition in accordance with the accepted practice should be suspended “.

On December 13, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court rejected the appeal against the decision to extradite Klyushin, as it did not see any political subtext in the case, and confirmed the decision made at the end of June to extradite him to the United States.

Vladislav Klyushin was arrested in the canton of Wallis at the end of March 2021 and taken into custody pending a decision on extradition. On June 9, it became known that the United States was awaiting the extradition of the Russian. He is accused of trading classified information. According to the US, Klyushin and his accomplices received tens of millions of dollars in exchange for insider information.

In September, it became known that Klyushin was suspected of involvement in meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The entrepreneur allegedly led the operation of the Russian special services to influence the electoral process, and was also involved in hacker attacks on the servers of the US Democratic Party, which then lost to the Republicans. The materials on the Klyushin case in the Massachusetts court are classified.