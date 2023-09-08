From now on, parents should make agreements during the relationship about money and care for the children after a divorce, advocates the association for family lawyers and divorce mediators. Research shows that they also find it important that their children are given a much greater role in the content of such a parenting plan.

It model parenting plan – compulsory since 2009 in the event of a divorce – has been adapted to this time after fifteen years, says chairman Glenda Raap of the Dutch association of lawyers specializing in family and inheritance law and divorce mediators (vFAS). To modernize language use, but also because of a changed society, a more equal division of care tasks or use of social media.

“We saw in practice that society has changed and research confirms that,” says Raap, who is also a lawyer in family law and a mediator. “Especially the young group of parents would not find it strange at all to make agreements during the relationship. This is probably because it is no longer unusual for people to break up, there is no longer a taboo on it. So they prefer to think about the consequences beforehand.”

Children more often play a role

Young divorced parents more often think it is a good idea to make agreements before they separate than divorced parents aged 55 to 70, according to research by Motivaction. Opinions differ, however, at what point in the relationship this should happen, for example before or after marriage. In addition, young divorced parents more often give their children a role in making the parenting plan.

On balance, the majority (56 percent) of those interviewed in the Motivaction survey still indicate that they do not involve their children in making arrangements for the parenting plan. Parents who do, sometimes ask for guidance from a counselor or tackle the issue together.

Raap: ,,You see a different need in the different age categories. But in general I want to say: 'Have a conversation with each other – with the help of an expert.' There is a need for that, we notice. And really involve any children, instead of just on paper. So that those children can better accept the divorce and feel heard, not overlooked. Because such a period is incredibly drastic."

To better protect children when their parents divorce, a parenting plan should already be drawn up during the relationship. Preferably with the help of the children © ANP



Complex separation

Can things be improved according to the chairman? “A parenting plan is very good for parents who arrange it together, although it is sometimes difficult. But in the case of a complex divorce – involving domestic violence or coercive control, for example – a compulsory parenting plan and mediation do not always work. Judges and politicians must realize this. In those cases, real customization is required, with good professionals in the right place.”

Raap wants to pay extra attention in the future to the role of children of different ages in agreements between parents. "We have now focused on all children from 0 to 18, but younger children have different needs than adolescents." She hopes to further strengthen the cooperation with parties such as Kies (Kinderen In Een Scheiding), child advocates and the Villa Pinedo Foundation, an organization for children of divorced parents. For example, there is the training 'Divorce is No Child's Play', which can be used by professionals.

“We also want to offer solutions in complex cases,” says the family law lawyer-mediator. “Because there are many children who are now suffering major damage. That will take its revenge later in relationships, friendships and work. You want to break that circle, but we cannot do it alone. That is why we now consciously opt for cooperation.”

In 2022, according to CBS, 23,603 marriages ended in divorce. Children are involved in half of these broken marriages. 3116 couples with a registered partnership also separated. The marriages that ended in divorce in 2022 lasted an average of 14.8 years. However, one-fifth of the terminated marriages also lasted less than five years. After a divorce, parents usually continue to live close to each other, often at a distance of no more than six miles. Until they find a new partner, then they will move.