Defense of the adviser to the head of Roscosmos Ivan Safronov, accused of treason, appealed the extension of his arrest, reports TASS with reference to the lawyer Ivan Pavlov.

On Wednesday, the Lefortovo court in Moscow granted the investigation’s petition to extend the accused’s preventive measure until December 7.

The lawyer said that the appeal has already been filed, it will be considered by the Moscow City Court. No review date has been set yet.

Recall that Ivan Safronov was detained on July 7, 2020. According to the FSB, he is suspected of transferring classified information about Russian military-technical cooperation and the “defense industry” to the NATO secret service. The accused does not admit his guilt.