Lawyers reported in court on the claim of the Prosecutor General's Office about the death of the crab king Caen

As part of the hearings in court on the claim of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia for the recovery of 358.7 billion rubles, the defense announced the death of the defendant, the “crab king” Oleg Kan, and asked to close the case.

In October 2022, the Prosecutor General's Office approved indictment against Kahn. According to investigators, in 2010 he organized the murder of businessman Valery Phidenko, who, as he believed, was involved in the attempt on his life. Kan hid from investigation abroad and was put on the international wanted list. He was given a measure of restraint in the form of detention in absentia.

Photo: Alexander Miridonov / Kommersant

In addition, according to investigators, Kan created criminal community and in 2014-2019 was involved in smuggling crab supplies to China, Japan and South Korea. He is suspected of smuggling 3 thousand tons of live crab worth 2.6 billion rubles and evading taxes and customs duties in the amount of more than 3.69 billion rubles.

In January, the Prosecutor General's Office filed two claims with the Primorsky Territory Arbitration Court for a total amount of 376 billion rubles against the largest crab miners in the Far East. In total, claims were filed against 45 defendants, including the companies of the “crab king” and his family.

The Prosecutor General's Office doubted Kan's death

The defendants' representative in court stated that information about Kan's death was presented on the website of the Federal Notary Chamber (FNP) of Russia.

We discovered information that the defendant Oleg Kymkhakovich Kan, born April 16, 1967, died on February 14, 2023. An inheritance case has been opened against him. (…) In this regard, we ask you to request from the notary (…) the materials of the inheritance case, and also to terminate the proceedings in relation to Oleg Kymkhakovich Kan defense representative of Oleg Kan

How convinced journalists, an inheritance case has been opened in the FNP electronic database regarding the death of a person whose full name and date of birth coincide with businessman Oleg Kan. According to the case, Kahn died on February 14, 2023.

However, the Prosecutor General's Office questioned the information about the death of the “crab king.”

In the registry office of Russia there is no information that this person has died – according to our information, there is none representative of the Prosecutor General's Office

The lawyer previously called the reports of Kan's death a fake

Previously, information about the death of Oleg Kan had already been spread online. Then it was reported that he allegedly died abroad from cancer. However, in March 2023, one of his lawyers, Konstantin Tropanidze statedthat this is a fake.

“I have spoken about this before, not just today (that this is stuffing – approx. “Tapes.ru”). (…) In connection with death, it is sometimes possible to terminate the criminal prosecution, but we did not say anything like that, there were no petitions on our part in this regard,” Tropanidze said.

Photo: Alexander Manzyuk / Kommersant

In 2018, it was reported that Kan fled from the FSB to Japan. It was noted that he left Russia on a private plane.