Monday, November 20, 2023, 00:39



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Lawyers and attorneys on duty have called for an indefinite nationwide strike that is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Tuesday. This group of justice workers, essential for the citizen’s right to free justice to be made effective, assures that they are encountering “real difficulties in working in minimum conditions of dignity” and demand that they be recognized “the same labor rights and basic social rights than the rest of the citizens.

Thus, making use of their right to strike, lawyers and public prosecutors demand, among other improvements: decent remuneration in a timely manner; that they be paid for the availability for the guards; that the Administration assumes the expenses immediately upon justification; that Justice takes care of your coverage for accidents, illness and civil liability; that the services provided and contributions be recognized with retroactive effect; rights of conciliation, rest and disconnection; that they be freed from part of the bureaucratic burden…