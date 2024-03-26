MK: Lawyers accused of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall are threatened with having their ears cut off

Lawyers assigned to defend those accused of committing a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow began to receive threats. About this in the column for Moskovsky Komsomolets (MK) wrote Member of the Human Rights Council under the President (HRC) Eva Merkacheva.

According to her, they are required to refuse to participate in the process, threatening to “cut off their ears” and deal with their relatives. At the same time, the human rights activist explains, the lawyer has practically no opportunity to withdraw from the case.

After the arrest, a video appeared online showing one of the suspects having his ear cut off. The Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, said that torture against detainees is unacceptable.

The shooting in Krasnogorsk Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region – they tried to escape from Russia to the territory of Ukraine by car.