This Tuesday there was an assault against a lawyer at a public desk located near the Niños Héroes courts, at the intersection of Claudio Bernard and Doctor Jiménez streets, in the Doctores neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, in Mexico City.

According to preliminary police reports, the victim, who was identified as Georgina Salinas, 67, was writing a document that she would presumably present before the Judiciary whenor an unknown subject entered the establishment and fired at least one bullet.

Police from the Asturias Sector of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) arrived at this site to channel an ambulance that The injured person was transferred to a hospital for medical attention.However, his death was reported.

Among the people gathered there, the woman was identified as an alleged lawyer who He was carrying out a procedure to defend one of his clients.

After the attack, the police notified the Public Prosecutor’s Office so that experts and agents can carry out the proceedings at the scene and collect evidence, images from security cameras and witness interviews.

According to the authorities, the capital police are using the C5 surveillance cameras to find the whereabouts of the attacker, who fled after the attack. So far, no arrests have been reported.

Likewise, it transpired that some women who witnessed the events suffered a nervous breakdown and were treated by the ERUM paramedics.

The first indications suggest that it was a direct attack against the lawyer, possibly related to a reckoning.