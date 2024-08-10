Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 11:36

Lawyer Laiana Vasatta is one of the 62 victims of the Voepass plane crash that occurred on Friday, the 9th. She was a partner at the law firm Demski & Vasatta, based in Cascavel, Paraná, and specialized in consumer and labor law. The flight was bound for Guarulhos Airport, in Greater São Paulo, but crashed in a residential area of ​​Vinhedo.

Laiana posted videos on social media about how airline customers should proceed when faced with issues such as cancellations and overbooking (when the company sells more seats than are available on the aircraft). She was also a partner in a clothing brand.

Laiana was the daughter of Jaime Vasatta, pre-candidate for councilor of Cascavel, and Glaci Vasatta, social worker and public servant at the Social Assistance Department of Cascavel.

In May, during the floods that hit Rio Grande do Sul, Laiana recommended that followers have “common sense and understanding” with service providers affected by the disaster before making charges or terminating contracts.