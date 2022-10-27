Daily Mail: lawyer succeeded in abolishing biker helmets and died on a motorcycle without a helmet

A lawyer from the U.S. state of Florida, who opposed the law on the mandatory wearing of motorcycle helmets for more than a decade and helped to achieve its repeal, died in an accident while riding a motorcycle without a helmet. About it informs Daily Mail.

Ron Smith, 66, was on his way to another biker’s funeral with 62-year-old lover Brenda Jinan Volpe. He did not have time to slow down and crashed into a trailer hitched to a tractor. The man and his passenger were killed. Whether the couple would have been able to escape if they had been wearing helmets is unknown. An autopsy confirmed that both the man and the woman had died as a result of a traumatic brain injury.

“It is possible that if they were wearing helmets, they might have survived. But we cannot say for sure. Of course, this would increase their chances of survival,” said motorcycle safety specialist Eric Theo.

According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Steve Gaskins, no one was held accountable as a result of the accident, as it was determined that the driver lost control of the vehicle himself.

Smith was a member of American Bikers for Education, which lobbied for the removal of the helmet requirement. He was an experienced lawyer who defended motorcyclists in motorcycle safety cases. Experts say the cases he was involved in contributed to the abolition of the compulsory helmet wearing for adult motorcyclists in 2000. The man considered the rule “totalitarian” and successfully fought against it. He emphasized that the mandatory wearing of a helmet is not spelled out in the safety requirements of the state Department of Transportation.

According to Smith’s friends, he wanted people to decide for themselves whether they needed a helmet, although the reason for his personal dislike of helmets is unknown.

Wearing a helmet reduces the risk of motorcyclist death by 37 percent and that of a passenger by 41 percent, according to a study by the National Highway Traffic Administration. In states where the law does not require motorcyclists to wear helmets, 57 percent of motorcyclist deaths in 2020 were without a helmet, while in states that do not have such a rule, only 11 percent.

Florida changed the law in 2000. Under the new requirements, motorcyclists over the age of 21 are no longer required to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle if their accident insurance exceeds $10,000 (613,200 rubles).

Earlier it was reported that in the United States, a resident of the city of Wasilla, Alaska, tried to escape from a police chase on a motorcycle, collided with a moose at a speed of more than 160 kilometers per hour and died. Whether the moose survived is not reported.