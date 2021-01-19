Due to the delivery of online purchases at home, many random people gain access to the house, among whom there may be thieves or gunners, said Alexandra Kharina, attorney for Pen & Paper.

“The main risk factors are“ couriers-gunners ”and“ couriers-burglars ”. The former can assess your well-being, the type of entrance locks, the presence of an alarm and transmit information for organizing a major burglary. The latter can steal small valuables during their stay in your apartment, “- quotes the lawyer “RIA News” January 19.

According to Kharina, this often happens during the delivery of clothes with fitting, when the courier is waiting for a decision on the order. At the same time, she recalled that the home address refers to the personal data of a person, and it is necessary to minimize its transfer to third parties.

For safety, the expert recommends entrusting delivery to large organizations with a verified courier service so that courier details are displayed. In addition, it is advisable to indicate the address without the apartment number and meet the courier at the entrance. Delivery to the office is another priority option, the expert added.

When ordering clothes, it is better to give preference to pick-up points with fitting booths, says Kharina. If, nevertheless, an order for a house is necessary, then one of the other family members must be present in the dwelling, she specified.

In December, it became known that during the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, the demand for couriers increased by 2.8 times.