Stepan Khantimirov, a lawyer at the law firm Asterisk, has warned Russians about criminal liability for illegal connection to neighboring Wi-Fi. His words convey RIA News…

As Khantimirov explained, criminal liability may threaten if a computer virus or software was used to hack the network, due to which some information was destroyed, modified or copied on a neighbor’s computer, or there was a breakdown of equipment. In this case, the person can be prosecuted under Articles 272 and 273 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the punishment for which provides for up to four years in prison.

In practice, everything is limited to a fine or forced labor, the lawyer said. But even if Wi-Fi was hacked just to gain access to the Internet, neighbors have the right to collect the cost of the consumed traffic through the courts. In addition, they may demand compensation for moral damages if the slowdown in Internet speed directly affected the performance of their official duties.