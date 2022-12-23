Lawyer Sharkov: from January 1, there will be a state duty for the admission of cars for the transport of dangerous goods

Managing partner of SHAGI law firm Andrey Sharkov said that from the beginning of next year, amendments will come into force that establish new duties for drivers. About this he informed Prime agency.

Innovations involve not only the emergence of new duties, but also an increase in the size of existing ones, the expert added. He clarified that from January 1, motorists will have to pay 1,000 rubles in order to obtain permission to change the design of a wheeled vehicle (TC). The admission of the car to transport dangerous goods, according to Sharkov, will cost 1,500 rubles, and its extension will cost 1,000 rubles.

The lawyer also added that the cost of the fee for issuing a safety certificate for a vehicle with a modified design will increase. In the new year, it will cost 1,000 rubles instead of the previous 800. The specialist explained that a certificate is required if the car was assembled independently, and also if changes were made to the factory design. In addition, Sharkov continued, a document is required if it is planned to import a foreign car across the border.

