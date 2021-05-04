Summer residents who do not destroy weeds on the plots, including dandelion and chamomile, face an administrative fine. Lawyer Tatyana Matsukova told about this.

She recalled that the law provides for liability for violation of the rules for combating dangerous plant pests, pathogens of plant diseases, as well as weeds.

Matsukova noted that the list of such plants was determined by the decree of the Russian government dated September 18, 2020 No. 1482.

“Weed plants include, in particular, Sosnovsky’s hogweed, field mint, field thistle, medicinal dandelion, fragrant chamomile, various types of thistles, ragweed of various types,” the lawyer is quoted as saying “RIA News”…

She explained that the offense lies both in action, for example, in the use of seeds infected with diseases, and in inaction, for example, when the owner of the dacha does not destroy weeds.

The lawyer added that this is punishable by a warning or an administrative fine for citizens in the amount of 300 to 500 rubles; for officials – from 0.5 to 1 thousand rubles; for legal entities – from 5 to 10 thousand rubles.

At the same time, according to Matsukova, when the rules are formally violated, but the harm from this is extremely small, administrative liability can be avoided.

Earlier, on April 16, it was reported that in the Moscow region on May 1, the season for fighting the cow parsnip will begin. Treatment against the dangerous weed will be carried out on an area of ​​about 16 thousand hectares in 52 urban districts.