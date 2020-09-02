Vikas Singh, lawyer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, held a press conference on Wednesday evening. Talking to the media, he talked about all aspects related to the case and requested the media not to misrepresent Sushant’s family among the public. He said that some people are making completely false accusations on the family. Singh said, ‘Some channels are running campaigns about Sushant’s case and his family and false rumors are being spread. I think the family should come to terms with these things. There were reports that Sushant used to take medicines for Anxiety and the family was aware of this, yet he did not stop them. There is absolutely no truth in this matter.

Sushant’s mental state was fine till 2019Singh further said, ‘In the FIR lodged by Sushant’s father, it is clearly written that Sushant’s mental state was perfectly fine till 2019. The prescriptions that were shared with the family did not mention any major illness. When Sushant was very nervous on 8 June, he called his sister who was with him from the beginning. At the same time, on the question of drug chats surfaced in the case, Singh said that the FIR of Sushant’s family has nothing to do with the drug angle nor are they insisting on it.

Attempt to save the accused

Vikas Singh said, ‘Some channels are saying that Sushant had a life insurance policy and since his family does not get the money due to Suicide, the case has been turned into a murder. I want to clarify that Sushant did not have a life insurance policy. This is just a way to save the accused.

Family suspects of murder

According to Singh, ‘The family also suspects that it may be murder. We hope that the CBI will find out the truth. The family is waiting that there will be justice with Sushant. We have full faith in all agencies like CBI, ED, NCB. I would request the media to at least discriminate on evidences and only have meaningful discussions related to the case. ‘

A film cannot be made without the consent of the family

KK Singh’s lawyer further said, ‘Sushant’s father and sisters have decided that no film or serial can be made on Sushant without the consent of the family. If consent is not taken, necessary action will be taken against such people.

Responding to allegations against sisters

At the same time, Vikas Singh also responded to the allegations against Sushant’s sisters and their relationship with Riya. He said, ‘I want to tell that Sushant’s sisters are khudar. Once the sisters had to come to meet Sushant, Sushant got them his ticket. Riya was not happy with this. When Sushant’s sisters came to know about this, they canceled Sushant’s ticket and she came to meet Sushant by getting herself a ticket.