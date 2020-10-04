Vikas Singh, lawyer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, is very upset with the AIIMS report. He says that Dr. Sudhir Gupta told him that Sushant was strangled to death. He regrets why his call was not recorded. Explain that in the report submitted by the AIIMS panel to the CBI, it has been said that Sushant had committed suicide.

Vikas Singh sent pictures of Sushant’s dead body

Vikas Singh told Republic TV that when Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Riya Chakraborty, Dr. Sudhir Gupta called him himself. He said, when this incident happened and we lodged an FIR, he (Sudhir Gupta) called me himself. I told him that I am not interested in any help but just want the truth to come out. So I sent him some pictures that Sushant’s sister Mitu clicked from the site. Vikas Singh says that seeing these, the doctor immediately gave a reaction that 200 percent was strangled.

Vikas Singh trusts – AIIMS lies will come on investigation

Vikas Singh says that he regrets why she did not record the call. He said, I am not a person who can record someone’s calls, but looking at it, it seems that I should have done it. I am confident that when further investigation is done, their lies will be revealed.

Mumbai Police’s statement came out on Sushant Singh Rajput’s AIIMS report

Sushant’s family has demanded a new medical team to be examined

Vikas Singh has also written to the CBI director that the AIIMS report is false. He wants it to be investigated again. At the same time, Sushant’s family also wants a new medical team to be formed and examined again. Vikas Singh has described Dr. Sudhir Gupta as unprofessional.

At the same time, the ED, who is investigating the case of Sushant Case Money Laundering, has not felt anything special.