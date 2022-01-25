More and more women are standing up to report sexually transgressive behavior within The Voice of Holland. Two new reports from former candidates were received at lawyer Sébas Diekstra, who also represents The Voice candidate Nienke Wijnhoven. “This is not so much about criminal offenses, but about serious transgressive behavior that really does not belong in such a production,” the lawyer told this site.

#Lawyer #Voice #candidate #Nienke #receives #reports #Independent #committee #needed