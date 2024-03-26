The health of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been undermined by his long imprisonment in a British prison. This was reported on March 26 “RIA News” his lawyer is Carlos Poveda.

Poveda noted that his client has been in custody for more than 10 years, despite the fact that he was in a shelter.

The lawyer emphasized that Assange is in a maximum security prison without the opportunity to have the privileges that other prisoners have. Such conditions, the defender believes, put Assange’s emotional stability, psychological and physical integrity under severe stress.

The day before, on March 25, the High Court of London allowed Assange to appeal the decision on his extradition to the United States, made back in 2022. If the journalist had been denied an appeal, he could have been extradited within a few days. Assange's wife Stella criticized the verdict and called on the White House to drop all charges against her husband.

Earlier, on March 20, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the US Department of Justice was exploring the possibility of ending the legal prosecution of Assange, giving him the right to plead guilty to a reduced charge. According to journalists, this opens up the possibility of a deal that could lead to the release of the journalist from a British prison.

Assange is currently in custody in the UK. The United States charged him with 18 counts, including violating the Espionage Act and disclosing classified information. He faces 175 years in prison.

Since 2012, Assange has been hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London after being accused of sexual assault and rape in Sweden and facing extradition to the United States. Seven years later, the Ecuadorian diplomatic mission handed the journalist over to the British authorities.

Later, on December 2, 2022, the WikiLeaks founder filed an appeal against the decision to extradite himself to the US authorities to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). The authority confirmed the receipt of the petition. On May 5, 2023, Assange wrote a letter to King Charles III of Great Britain asking him to visit him in prison.