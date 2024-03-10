Home page World

A girl (12) fell into the clutches of a youth gang in Helmut Zilk Park in Vienna.

A clique of young people is said to have abused a twelve-year-old girl from Vienna for months. Now it turns out: She's probably not the only victim.

Vienna – Is the shocking case from Vienna even bigger than expected? A group of young people is said to have repeatedly abused a twelve-year-old girl for over six months, and there is even talk of a mass rape with presumably 13 people involved. The accused are all teenagers.

Abuse case in Vienna shocks Austria: lawyer suspects additional victims

Lawyer Sascha Flatz fears that other girls from Austria may have fallen into the clutches of the clique after looking at the investigation files. The Picture he says, “There’s more to come.”

For the girl, it all started with a seemingly harmless kiss in Helmut Zilk Park, then the acquaintance developed into martyrdom. Little by little, more and more young people sexually assaulted the girl. They are said to have used photos and videos of the attacks to pressure Mia not to reveal anything.

Suspect speaks of photos of other girls: “There was a Telegram group”

The victim is said to have told the Vienna police about one of the suspects: “I know that he and two of his friends also had sex with other girls. But I don’t know them.” And one of the suspects confirmed loudly Picture-Information the existence of photos of other girls. “There was a Telegram group where some things were sent and I also received some things via Snap. “But I don’t know these girls,” he said.

No surprise for the victim's mother. At oe24 She already says that she is sure “that these guys have gotten together several times and there are several victims.” The investigation into the abuse case involving her daughter is currently ongoing, and the accused are presumed innocent. Twelve of the young people have been released after being questioned. (moe)