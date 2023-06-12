Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

Till Lindemann, singer of the band Rammstein at the Wacken Open Air Festival 2013. © dpa/ Axel Heimken

Rammstein’s frontman Lindemann had his lawyers accuse the press of inadmissible suspicion reporting. A specialist lawyer sees it completely differently.

Berlin – “If it weren’t so bitter, you would almost have to laugh at the press release from your colleagues for Rammstein,” writes Stefanie Schork in the professional network LinkedIn. She is a lawyer for media law and, according to her own statements, has already worked in the Federal Ministry of Justice in the department for sexual criminal law, right-wing extremism, doping and criminal statistics. After the allegations against the frontman of the band “Rammstein”, Till Lindemann, became known, his lawyers threatened legal action. “The man can no longer be helped under press law,” says Schork.

Lindemann’s lawyers had rejected allegations against Rammstein singer Lindemann last week. The allegations that women were drugged with knockout drops for the purpose of sexual acts are all untrue. The lawyers also announced legal consequences. Now a debate has broken out as to whether the band wanted to intimidate journalists.

Rammstein’s lawyers had written: “The allegations made were picked up and disseminated by numerous media. In a large number of cases, there was inadmissible reporting of suspicions.” And further: “In almost all cases, there was a lasting prejudice against our client, which is inadmissible in the context of reporting suspicions.”

German Association of Journalists accuses Lindemann’s lawyers of intimidation

Schork writes on LinkedIn: “There cannot be a strategy for managing rights for Lindemann. The way things are, there won’t be any more.” And: “The descriptions that have become public are so clearly suitable to establish a sufficient minimum set of facts that nobody has to feel prevented from reporting the allegations.”

Also the German Journalists Association says Lindemann’s lawyers tried to intimidate the media. The DJV chairman Frank Überall wrote in a press release that suspicion reporting is permissible as long as it adheres to the rules of the game: “This absolutely includes facts.” The Rammstein singer’s silence does not prevent any reporting as long as there is sufficient information. “The allegations against the frontman of one of the most well-known German bands are so serious that they have to be researched and reported.”

Lawyer Schork also says in detail: “Women should not have been made docile by means of knockout drops or alcohol. That’s as far as the denial goes, but it doesn’t go any further.” Because of the direct connection to the show and the parties around it, this does not affect his private or intimate sphere either.”

Till Lindemann (Rammstein): Contradiction between the behavior of the band and the behavior of the singer?

Several women had made allegations against Rammstein frontman Lindemann in the past few days, some anonymously. The women describe situations that some of them would have found frightening. Young women were selected during concerts and asked if they wanted to come to the after-show party, according to the allegations. According to some women, sexual acts are said to have occurred. The allegations even cause international debates – others German stars assume that Rammstein will soon no longer appear due to the allegations becomes.

Singer Lindemann himself only indirectly addressed the allegations at a concert in Munich:

A few days ago, Rammstein said in a statement that the allegations had hit her very hard and that she was being taken extremely seriously. The band’s behavior is in turn a contradiction to Lindemann’s behavior for lawyer Scholz. She writes: “There is a self-opening that Lindemann has to resist. After all, he has already made his sexual behavior the subject of his public work umpteen times.” Professionals have also already classified Rammstein’s crisis communication via social media as outdated. The presumption of innocence continues to apply to the band and singer Till Lindemann. (dpa/kat)