A lawyer identified as Luis de la Vega50 years old, lost his life after being shot to death by two subjects aboard a motorcycle, during the afternoon of last Monday in the municipality of NaucalpanMexico state.

The victim was in a van with his girlfriend, Fátima, approximately 30 years old, at the corner of Avenida Venustiano Carranza and General José Santos, in the Lomas de Huizachal neighborhoodwhen they were attacked.

According to witnesses, subjects on a yellow motorcycle approached the vehicle and one of them fired several shots at the lawyer, who lost his life on the spot, while his girlfriend was injured, for which she was taken to a hospital.

They accuse him of defending criminals

Neighbors of Luis de la Vega pointed out that through his work as a criminal lawyer, he dedicated himself to defending some people who apparently engaged in illegal activities, a situation that could have led to his execution.

Due to these facts, agents of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) have already started the corresponding investigations to find the whereabouts of those responsible and find out the motive for the murder.