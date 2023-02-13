Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Lawyer shot dead after entering an MRI armed

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in World
Lawyer shot dead after entering an MRI armed

Upon entering the area where they would do the MRI, the gun went off.

Photo:

Mart Production. Pexels

Upon entering the area where they would do the MRI, the gun went off.

Leandro Mathias de Novaes died after failing to comply with the recommendations of the medical staff.

the brazilian lawyer Leandro Mathias de Novaes died in a tragic accident in the middle of an MRI.

The man, whom local media defines as a firearms enthusiast due to the content he posted on his social media, was accompanying his mother to the Cura de São Paulo Laboratory on January 16 for an exam.

And, despite the fact that the staff made the pertinent recommendations on the carrying of metal items, the 40-year-old subject entered with his weapon.

The hospital argued that the man did not follow the instructions on not entering with metal objects.

Once inside, the scanner’s magnetic field pulled the gun from his waist and it went off due to the movement, hitting him in the stomach.

De Novaes was rushed to the São Luiz Morumbi hospital, but After being in critical condition for three weeks, he passed away on February 6.

After the accident, a spokesperson for Laboratorio Cura issued a statement assuring that they had followed all the “accident prevention protocols.”

Read here: (Alert for supposed UFO sighting in Uruguay)

“Both the patient and his companion were duly instructed on the procedures for access to the examination room and warned about the removal of any metallic object,” they declared according to media reports such as The New York Post.

The spokesman for the laboratory points out that at no time did the deceased lawyer mention that he was carrying a weapon and entered with it on his belt by his own decision.

According to the police investigation, the weapon was registered and in order.

More news

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO
WRITING TRENDS

