podcastSince the start of the Marengo trial, the largest criminal trial the Netherlands has ever experienced, the pressure on lawyers has become a major theme. In the latest episode of Crime de la Crime the podcast by criminal lawyers Peter Schouten and Onno de Jong, the criminal lawyers discuss what lawyers can do if they come under pressure from their own client.

Onno de Jong suspects that this happens more often than we hear. ,, Talking to a lawyer of trust or the dean would be a logical step if a lawyer feels compelled by his own client. But a lawyer will be very reluctant to bring this out. He doesn’t know the consequences.”

Peter Schouten sees a problem in the fact that law firms can now assist several suspects from the same criminal organization. “A lot of colleagues will fall over me now. But the danger then is, for example, that all kinds of information can be exchanged among themselves. Or that suspects themselves are in a hierarchical relationship that influences their own statement and defense.” See also Myanmar executes four activists for the first time in decades

Crime de la Crime is the podcast of criminal lawyers Peter Schouten and Onno de Jong about law and justice. Together with journalist Charlene Heezen, they discuss high-profile cases and legal themes every week, which they provide with their expertise, unvarnished opinion and a good sense of humour.

© Pim Ras Photography



Crime de la Crime, the podcast by lawyers Peter Schouten and Onno de Jong © AD

