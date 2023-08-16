Ariovaldo Moreira says he will talk to the hacker to define the strategy to be used in the statement

Walter Delgatti’s lawyer, Ariovaldo Moreira, said he does not know if the Vaza Jato hacker will speak in the testimony to the PF (Federal Police) this Wednesday (16.Aug.2023).

“I’ll talk to Walter first. I want to know what the scope of this interrogation is. So that I can decide with Walter what the strategy will be”, declared Ariovaldo to the Power360 at the entrance of the PF in Brasilia.

Watch (1min38s):

As found out by Power360, the tendency is for Delgatti to remain silent during his testimony to the PF. The delegate of the case, Flávio Reis, was the target of the hacker in 2019. The defense can claim suspicion.

Delgatti had been arrested in Araraquara (SP) since August 2, when he was detained in the investigation into alleged invasions of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) systems. On this 4th (Aug 16), the hacker was transferred to Brasília to be heard by the PF.

On the 5th (17.Aug), Delgatti will go to the CPMI on the 8th of January. The defense has already filed with the STF (Federal Supreme Court) a habeas corpus requesting the right to remain silent on the committee.