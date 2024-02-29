Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Josef Fritzl committed one of Austria's most cruel crimes. He kept his own daughter prisoner in the basement for 24 years and raped her. Now he wants freedom.

Vienna – The name Josef Fritzl is associated with one of the most terrible crimes in Austria. The now 88-year-old held his own daughter prisoner in a basement for 24 years, raped her and fathered seven children with her. One of them died just a few days after birth. In 2009, Fritzl received life imprisonment for his actions. At the end of January, an Austrian court decided to transfer him to normal prison. The Krems public prosecutor filed a complaint against this, which will be further decided by the Higher Regional Court. Until then, Fritzl will remain in custody in prison. Now the elderly Fritzl expressed his last wish through his lawyer.

“Self-employed, with a garden”: Fritzl’s lawyer announces his last wish

And it includes what the perpetrator denied his daughter for so many years: freedom. Josef Fritzl's lawyer explained in a statement RTL interview: “He really wants to live in a house, independent, with a garden where he might grow something. Ideally in a place in Austria with a train connection.”

The lawyer has no doubt that this will take place: she considers the public prosecutor's complaint against the change from the enforcement of measures to a normal prison to be “completely hopeless”. But that leads to a time delay.

443725231.jpg © Helmut Fohringer/dpa/picture alliance

Josef Fritzl is struggling with the onset of dementia, but is calm about his future

But even if the 88-year-old is released from prison, the question arises as to whether this wish will be possible. Because of his age, the prisoner is no longer doing so well, as she adds: “Mr. Fritzl is already suffering from the beginnings of dementia, but it then develops more and more quickly. “It also has to do with the prison situation, because he experiences very little variety,” said the lawyer. What’s more, he “entered a relationship with the television.” “It is the case that he always feels welcomed and said goodbye and thinks that he is part of the television program,” says the interview.

Nevertheless, Fritzl was doing “reasonably well” overall, said the lawyer. And adds: “He’s also getting therapy.” He lives very healthily and exercises every day.

Josef Fritzl holds his hand in front of his face. (Archive image) © Helmut Fohringer/dpa/picture alliance

In any case, Josef Fritzl looks forward to his future dismissal, says the lawyer RTL. “So he sees it relatively calmly and is also optimistic about the future,” she explained. She also sees it positively: “If he stays healthy and continues to live, then I assume that this will still be possible.” The lawyer also emphasized that Fritzl no longer poses a danger “in any way.” (jh)