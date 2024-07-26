Lawyer Dobrovinsky: Yan Abramov intends to try to save his marriage with Alsu

The divorce proceedings between singer Alsou and businessman Yan Abramov have officially begun. Details were shared by lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky, who is defending the businessman’s side. His words leads Starhit.

According to the lawyer, Abramov intends to try to save the marriage or come to a settlement agreement that will allow them to maintain friendly relations and raise children.

“Three children, 18 years of marriage cannot be erased just like that. Yan Abramov wants to do everything possible to ensure that married life continues. We are currently in the process of reconciliation in divorce. Even if Alsou does not agree and wants to get divorced for reasons known only to her, we will continue to fight to save the family,” Dobrovinsky said.

The lawyer added that his client made his wife a “royal offer” to divide the property, but she rejected it.

The divorce of Alsou and Abramov became known at the end of May, after which the artist herself commented on the separation. The couple had been married for 18 years and are raising three children – 17-year-old Safina, 16-year-old Mikaela and 7-year-old Rafael. The media cited infidelity on the part of Alsou’s husband as the reason for the breakup.