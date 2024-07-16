In audio of a meeting about the “rachadinhas” case, Juliana Bierrenbach comments on an offer that Ricardo Teixeira allegedly made to her father

One of the senator’s lawyers Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), Juliana Bierrenbach, told in a meeting with the former general director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) deputy Alexander Ramagem (PL-RJ) and with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in August 2020, about an alleged “corruption proposal” made to his father by the former president of CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Ricardo Teixeira.

The group was discussing the case of the “rachadinhas” (salary transfers) from Flávio’s office. Juliana made the comment after she learned that the former minister of GSI (Institutional Security Office) Augusto Heleno was a friend of his father, Major José Bonetti.

The military man was close to the former president of FIFA (International Football Federation) João Havelange, former father-in-law of Ricardo Teixeira. In the recording, Heleno mentions that Bonetti was a “son of Havelange”. Juliana says that this relationship ended when Teixeira “made a corruption proposal” to his father in the 1990s.

“You know what happened, right? He was Havelange’s son, until the day that Ricardo Teixeira, in the early 90s, made a bribery proposal to my father. My father, a 1.90m tall ‘Italian’, climbed on top of the table and punched Ricardo Teixeira in the face. He punched him: ‘Do you think I’m a kid?‘” said the lawyer. The conversation was then interrupted by other participants.

Listen (from 52min52s to 53min33s):

Teixeira began working in football through João Havelange. He led the CBF for 23 years and was removed from the sport by FIFA in 2019, following accusations of corruption in the 2014 World Cup.

Teixeira and Juliana’s defenses did not comment on the audio until this text was published.

RECORDING

The Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes removed on Monday (15.Jul.2024) the confidentiality of the audio of the meeting held on August 25, 2020 with then-president Bolsonaro and with Ramagem, who commanded Abin.

The recording was found by Federal Police (Federal Police) during the investigations of the “parallel Abin”, which investigate the use of the agency’s structure to illegally monitor authorities, such as congressmen and Supreme Court ministers and journalists.

The meeting aimed to discuss strategies to protect Flávio from the “rachadinhas” case. According to the PF, the audio was made by Ramagem himself.

At the meeting, alleged irregularities committed by auditors of the IRS in the production of the Tax Intelligence Report that led to the investigation against the senator.

“In this audio, it is possible to identify Alexandre Ramagem’s actions indicating, in short, that it would be necessary to institute administrative proceedings against the Revenue auditors with the aim of nullifying the investigation, as well as removing some auditors from their respective positions”says the PF.

FALL OF SECRECY

Moraes removed the confidentiality of documents relating to the 4th phase of the Última Milha operation by the PF on Thursday (11.Jul).

The decision was made in the proceedings that investigate the case of the “parallel Abin”. The agents are investigating the use of the Abin First Mile intelligence system by delegates, agents and public officials for illegal monitoring.

Here is the full from the PF report (PDF – 32.2 MB);

Here is the full from the PF’s supplementary report (PDF – 2.2 MB);

Here is the full from the PGR’s opinion (PDF – 4.1 MB);

Here is the full of Moraes’ decision (PDF – 1.3 MB).

Read the list of those monitored by the “parallel Abin”, according to the PF:

Judiciary

Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the STF;

Dias Toffoli, minister of the STF;

Luiz Fux, minister of the STF;

Luis Roberto Barroso, minister of the STF.

Legislative

Journalists and others

João Doria, former governor of São Paulo;

Hugo Ferreira Netto Loss and Roberto Cabral Borges, Ibama employees;

Federal Revenue Service auditors;

Monica Bergamo, Vera Magalhães, Luiza Alves Bandeira and Pedro Cesar Batista, journalists.

PF OPERATION

On Thursday (11 July), PF agents served 4 preventive arrest warrants and 7 search and seizure warrants in Brasília, Curitiba (PR), Juiz de Fora (MG), Salvador (BA) and São Paulo (SP). The warrants were issued by the STF.

Here are the search and seizure targets:

Matthew of Carvalho Sposito;

Jose Matheus Sales Gomes;

Daniel Ribeiro Lemos;

Richards Dyer Pozzer;

Roger Beraldo de Almeida (fugitive);

Marcelo Araujo Bormevet; and

Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues.

Preventive arrests and the removal from public office were also ordered for:

Matthew of Carvalho Sposito;

Richards Dyer Pozzer;

Roger Beraldo de Almeida (fugitive);

Marcelo Araujo Bormebet; and

Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues.

The suspects were responsible for creating fake profiles on social media and spreading false information about journalists and members of the three branches of government. The “parallel Abin” also allegedly illegally accessed computers, telephones and telecommunications infrastructure to monitor people and public officials.