The first time the relatives of the fatal victim of ex-footballer Patrick Kluivert were confronted with him, it was ‘extremely intense’. That is what the Rotterdam personal injury lawyer Maarten Tromp says. He was with them at the time. His tip to Heracles in the Rai Vloet issue: “Do something for the family.”

#Lawyer #relatives #fatal #accident #caused #Patrick #Kluivert #Ajax #closed #door #dont #Heracles