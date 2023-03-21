Footballer Rai Vloet will simply undergo the punishment he will probably receive for driving a 4-year-old child to death. “I have no indication that this is not the case,” says his lawyer Erik Thomas, who assisted him on Monday in the Haarlem court, where Vloet heard a 3.5-year prison sentence demanded. But what did Thomas mean by the remark that Vloet, who plays football in Russia, will report ‘in due course’ to serve his sentence?

