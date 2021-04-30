Lawyer Ivan Pavlov, detained in the case of disclosing data from the preliminary investigation, did not admit the charges against him.

“My accusation is related to the case [экс-советника главы «Роскосмоса» Ивана] Safronov. Of course, I don’t admit my guilt, ”he said. TASS Friday, April 30th.

In the press service of the “Team 29” project, which is headed by Pavlov, reportedthat the searches and interrogation of the lawyer are connected with the case of his client Safronov, who was arrested in the case of high treason.

“Specifically, two circumstances are imputed to me: the fact that I handed over to the Vedomosti newspaper the decision to bring Safronov as an accused. The second thing I told reporters in front of the Lefortovo court building was that some anonymous witness had appeared in the case, ”Pavlov said.

The detention of Pavlov after a search in his apartment became known earlier on Friday. In addition, searches were also carried out in the apartment of the lawyer’s wife, which is located in St. Petersburg.

Pavlov is charged with Art. 310 of the Criminal Code “Disclosure of data from the preliminary investigation”. The punishment for this charge provides for a fine of up to 80 thousand rubles, or compulsory labor for up to 480 hours, or correctional labor for up to 2 years, or arrest for up to three months.

July 7, 2020 in Moscow by Ivan Safronov. A criminal case was initiated against him under Art. 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“High treason”). Safronov did not admit his guilt. He refused to deal with the investigation.

Safronov’s defense stated that investigators suspect him of working for the Czech special services since 2012 and of transmitting military-technical information on arms deliveries to African countries for mercenary purposes, the final recipients of which were the United States.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted on December 10, the case against Safronov was excited not for his journalistic activities, but for the information transmitted while working at Roscosmos.

On April 30, 2021, Safronov’s arrest in the high treason case was extended until July 7.

Ivan Safronov worked as a journalist for Kommersant and Vedomosti. In May 2020, he was appointed advisor to the head of the Roscosmos state corporation.